Bauer and pet therapy dog to visit library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program with Jean Baur and her therapy dog Rudy Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

Baur has worked as a therapy dog handler for seven years, first with Bella, and now with Rudy.

Baur’s book about Bella, “Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, the Unlikely Therapy Dog,” highlighted the everyday miracles that took place as Bella and she visited nursing and hospital patients and special needs students in the schools.

Bella, who died in January 2018 taught Baur important lessons, including slow is the new kindness, travel with your pack, treats are important, and don’t talk all the time.

Rudy was certified by Pet Partners as a therapy dog in March of 2018.

Baur initiated a new program at the local courthouse and Rudy now comforts victims before trial.

Baur’s program will incorporate personal experience as well as the results of scientific studies that prove how therapy dogs make a difference.

She has spoken to organizations across the country, including the Association of Career Professionals International, nonprofits and public libraries, educational institutions, the insurance industry, and the Assisted Living Federation of America.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.