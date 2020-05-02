Be on the lookout

Spring is magical turtle time once again. This colorful box turtle knows how to live for 138 years and perhaps much longer. And it can follow the Earth's magnetic field to find safe places for its eggs and babies. The momma turtle in this photo is part of the Great Hollow turtle-tracking program designed to help researchers learn how to protect them. These turtles can use our help because of land development and dangerous roads. This year may be somewhat better for them and other wild creatures because traffic is lower while we seek safety in our own homes. Anyone who sees these creatures can help by emailing JFoley@GreatHollow.org at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Research Center. Copy the message to ShermanConservationCommission@gmail.com to help the commission find best locations for turtle crossing signs.