The New Milford Conservation Commission has announced the beautification of Hulton Meadow Park off Mill Street in New Milford. Unique trees were recently planted in the middle of the park. The New Milford Conservation Commission has announced the beautification of Hulton Meadow Park off Mill Street in New Milford. Unique trees were recently planted in the middle of the park. Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Parks & Recreation Department Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Parks & Recreation Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Beautification project under way at Hulton park 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The first phase of a beautification project at a New Milford park is complete.

The project came to fruition, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Conservation Commission, Parks & Rec and several volunteers.

“Everyone came together,” said Mayor Pete Bass of the project. “And it’s beautiful.”

Twelve Shadbloe trees — that produce flowers in the spring and berries in the summer, and are known for their color in the fall — have been planted as part of an arboretum park at Hulton Meadow Park off Mill Street.

An arboretum park features flowering specimens of uncommon, rare or unusual trees.

“We want to bring geometry to (define) the field, to give it a pleasing look,” said Michael-John Cavallaro, vice chairman of the Conservation Commission.

The first phase of the project

consisted of planting the trees in a way that creates a 100-foot circle in the middle of the field that can be seen from Grove Street.

The trees are planted to correspond to the 12 points of a clock face and have the same orientation as the points on a compass.

Each tree is 30 degrees and correspond to magnetic north, south, east and west.

“In effect, it becomes not only a planting but a kind of calculator that can determine direction and time of day, not unlike ancient features like Stonehenge, but rather a form of treehenge,” Cavallaro explained.

Cavallaro pitched the concept about a year ago to Parks & Rec, the Conservation Commission and Mayor Pete Bass and, with the blessing of each, the project moved forward, with funding secured through a LEAF Grant from the Iriquois Pipeline Open Space Fund.

Carlos Caridad, one of the tree wardens, and Cavallaro selected the type of trees for the park and a circle was laid out by Paul Szymanski, owner of Howland Land Surveyors, and his crew.

The holes were dug by Charles Bogey and, in late June, members of Faith Church provided the labor to plant the trees that were purchased from a local nursery.

There is no specific time as to when the next phase of the project will begin, according to Cavallaro, who said some time will be taken to thoughtfully plan for what to do in the future.

He said the commission and Parks & Rec will look at adding more, smaller trees that will bring even more color and definition to the park.

“We might put some along the fence the separates the abutting property on the south side and along the edge of the brook,” Cavallaro said.

“We want to give the space definition, redefine the space,” he said.

Benches at the park might be moved to complement trees in the future, he added.

Cavallaro said the town might also apply for another LEAF grant — any town the pipeline runs through can apply annually for one LEAF grant — to be used to beautify the park.

In addition, he said he and Parks & Rec are exploring establishing a fund through which donors can make contributions to purchase unique trees that can be planted at the arboretum park.

Read Full Article