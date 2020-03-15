Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer Leonard Bernstein, will discuss her memoir, “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein” in Bridgewater March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer Leonard Bernstein, will discuss her memoir, “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein” in Bridgewater March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bernstein to discuss new book at library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer Leonard Bernstein, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Bernstein will discuss her memoir, “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” at the 62 Main St. South library.

The program is free and open to the public.

Registration is required, as seating is limited.

For more information or to register, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.