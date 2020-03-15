Search 
Sunday, March 15 News
News

Bernstein to discuss new book at library

|on 
    Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer Leonard Bernstein, will discuss her memoir, “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein” in Bridgewater March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer Leonard Bernstein, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Bernstein will discuss her memoir, “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” at the 62 Main St. South library.

The program is free and open to the public.

Registration is required, as seating is limited.

For more information or to register, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

