Fri Jan 31 2020

Friday, January 31 News
‘Best of the Best’ businesses

  Paul Murphy and Lois Chludzinski were among the guests who made a toast during the evening's festivities at 19 Main. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Paul Murphy and Lois Chludzinski were among the guests who made a toast during the evening’s festivities at 19 Main.

The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development held its first annual New Milford's Best of the Best Awards Dinner Jan. 23 at 19 Main in New Milford. New Milford Hospital/Nuvance Health was presented the award for Economic Development Project of the Year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation was given the award for Employer of the Year and Hal Fischel, The Bleachery and Fischel Properties was presented the award for Partner of the Year.

