Best sled patrol

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently competed in the Northwest Hills District Klondike Derby. The event, held at White Memorial in Litchfield, typically consists of several stations where Scouts test their Scout skills to earn points. One of the troop’s patrols, the Red Dragons, won best sled. They are shown above, from left to right, Jacob Czupkowski, Tristen Kayfus and Justin Schomber and, in back, Ben Schipul, Gabe Larsen and Conner Lehmacher.