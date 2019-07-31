Big Y celebrates renovations

Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced the completion of the renovations at its New Milford World Class Market at 1 Kent Road (Route 7).

The renovation effort began in March and included major renovations in many areas of the 52,672-square-foot store and various new additions in response to changing customer needs.

Big Y continues its focus on supporting local communities, with partners such Kimberly Farms milk and fresh produce, and Goat Boy Soaps from New Milford, Twin Pines Farms jams and jellies from Litchfield County, Hummel Brothers Provisions from New Haven and Lyman Orchards pies from Middlefield.

The upgraded sales floor features the all-new Living Well Eating Smart section, which offers hundreds of organic, natural and gluten free products in grocery, health and beauty, dairy and frozen foods, freshly ground nut butters and an ample selection of bulk dry foods.

The new layout of the produce department allows for a greater variety in conventional, organic and local produce.

Additionally, an all-new freshly prepared salad bar has been installed to further enhance the store’s lineup of quick and easy foods.

Big Y continues to increase the number of fresh meal solutions that it offers for its customers to enjoy at home or in the store.

New décor and fixtures in all departments showcase even more products.

Store Director, Brian Murtha, will continue to manage the store. Murtha has been with Big Y since 1994 where he started as a meat/seafood manager and later an assistant store director.

He was promoted to store director in 2006 and assigned to the New Milford location in March.

The store’s most recent remodel was in 2012.

The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.