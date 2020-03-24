Birthday celebration set at HORSE

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold a birthday celebration for Fiona March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A rain date of March 29 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

Fiona is a registered thoroughbred mare that was rescued as a starvation case in 2013.

Due to complications from her former neglect, Fiona can no longer be ridden.

She is available for sponsor, and loves treats and going for hand walks on the trails.

Gift suggestions include horse cookies, carrots, apples and granola bars. You may also contribute toward her spring shots ($175), monthly medications ($180) or wardrobe items (shoes $150 or blanket $125).

Gus, a registered thoroughbred gelding, will also be recognized for his ninth birthday.

Gus came to the farm last spring with a condition called kissing spine.

Through treatment and conditioning, Gus is now able to be ridden but must have a rider under 130 pounds.

Gus is available for lease or adoption to an experienced rider, and he loves all the same snacks that Fiona does.

A tour of the farm will be available at noon, and a tack sale will run from 10 a.m. to noon.