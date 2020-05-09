Birthday parade

These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident of New Milford who now resides in Gaylordsville, received a birthday surprise for her 84th birthday April 19. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and members of the fire and police departments paraded by her home to wish her the best for her special day.