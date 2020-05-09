Search 
Sat May 9 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, May 9 News
News

Birthday parade

|on 
  • These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident of New Milford who now resides in Gaylordsville, received a birthday surprise for her 84th birthday April 19. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and members of the fire and police departments paraded by her home to wish her the best for her special day. Photo: Courtesy Of The Shaw Family / Danbury News Times

    These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident of New Milford who now resides in Gaylordsville, received a birthday surprise for her 84th birthday April 19. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and members of the fire and police departments paraded by her home to wish her the best for her special day.

    less

    These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of The Shaw Family
Photo: Courtesy Of The Shaw Family
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident of New Milford who now resides in Gaylordsville, received a birthday surprise for her 84th birthday April 19. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and members of the fire and police departments paraded by her home to wish her the best for her special day.

less

These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of The Shaw Family

These days, celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be. Residents are staying home and maintain social distance from one another to further avoid the spread of coronavirus. Lois Shaw, a lifelong resident of New Milford who now resides in Gaylordsville, received a birthday surprise for her 84th birthday April 19. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and members of the fire and police departments paraded by her home to wish her the best for her special day.

loading