Wed Jan 9 2019

Wednesday, January 9 News
News

Birthdays & anniversaries

on

Mark Gerber, Donald J. Bertola (58), Samantha Kayser (25), Gail Harris, Amy Koska, John P. and Ilona W. Farrell (72nd anniversary in memory).

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Taylor Weston (232), Marlon Vilorio, Florence A. Titus (in memory), Kenneth E. Titus (in memory), Warren Rogers (in memory).

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Malvin C. Barstow, Jean Garvey Stax (80).

MONDAY, JAN. 14

Michael A. Cyr, Thomas J. Ward, John Gleissner, Jessica Dumas (24), Merion Chamema, Sandra DiResta.

TUESDAY, JAN. 15

Sirena Baur, Fred Hemm (in memory), Marlee Newman (20), Rob and Lynn Webster (anniversary), Murph and Thurza Pryor (anniversary in memory).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

Kelly Sweet, Karen E. Kovacs, Nancy St. Germain, Rachael Steveson.

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

Tina Duvall, Rich Bredice (72), Judy Seppa (53), Grace Ward.

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

Kevin McCafferty, Irene A. Ross, Don Broderick (in memory).

