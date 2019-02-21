Birthdays & anniversaries

Search 
Thu Feb 21 2019

Nancy Miller, Alexander William Menconi (8).

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Bethany Keck (38), Wayne Shepperd (70), Ernie Williams.

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

Joyce W. Ward, Diana Broderick, Amy Flake (27), Nichole Brant.

MONDAY, FEB. 25

Cara Lavery, Matheus Toledo Schmidt (11).

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

John Kayser Sr. (in memory).

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

Hannah Pryor, Patty Augeri, Cody Wilson, Ryan Wodjenski (43), Morgan McBreairty (in memory).

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

Alyssa Amorando (11), Jordan Zarabet (15), Carly Zarabet (15), Amy M. Omaña, Gordon and Eleanor Hills (69th anniversary).

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Jeff Anderson, Gina Hansel (29), Winifred E. Smith (in memory), Dee Kwasnik (in memory).

If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or email it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.

