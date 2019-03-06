Search 
Wed Mar 6 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, March 6 News
News

Birthdays & anniversaries

on

Kevin Hutson (60), Gary Rogers (67), Celia Pomerantz, Joan O. Southworth (in memory).

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Anthony Franco (26), Arthur Gagliano (in memory).

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Brendan Ridgeway (22), Kurt Haldin (50), Lilly Gabriel.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Jessie Owens, Adam Amorando.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Pat Scribner, Julie Pease Bergeron.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

John McCafferty (54), Tara Phanh, Stacie McLaughlin (57).

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Megan McCord, Jennifer Jaskolka, Samantha Carrol (32), Francis Cherniske (90), Melissa Yantorno, Lois Darrah, William and Kathleen Penniston (anniversary).

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Kathy Brown, Kara Gabriel (28), Jeremy Humiston.

If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or email it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.

loading