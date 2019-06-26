Search 
Wed Jun 26 2019

Wednesday, June 26 News
Birthdays & anniversaries

on

Pete Pease (75), Bebop Bushman, Joyce N. Tuz, Richard Landgrebe (in memory), Mr. and Mrs. Mark Morsey (50th anniversary), Dave and Debby Shaffer (50th anniversary).

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Emily J. Ward, Stephen Miller, Elizabeth Cuminale, Len Gellella (76), Brian Koonz, E. Paul Martin (in memory), Jim and Nancy Munn (anniversary).

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Brice Titus, Rick Osborne, Deb Szydlo, Ted Boccuzzi, Tanya Murphy, Robert and Laurie Kenney (29th anniversary).

MONDAY, JULY 1

Beth Sullivan, Laura Buckbee, Phil Hulton (72), Liddy Adams, Beth Maker Peterson, Bill Weed, Gary and Pat Rogers (41st anniversary), Art and Mary Peitler (47th anniversary).

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Sharon Weinheimer, Kyle Cyr (17), Rich Pomerantz (62), Mike Longi, Ava Newman (11), Jay and Karen Ward (40th anniversary).

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Abra Leonard (45), Joseph DeTuzzi, J Patrick Murphy (69), Lillian Lyon, John Koellmer Sr., Barbara Titus (in memory), George Deforest (in memory).

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Martin E. Titus, Dawn Penniston, Helen Leary, Clark Ellis.

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to (860) 350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com.

