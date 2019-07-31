Roger Hill Jr. (55), Steve Pryor.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

George McLaughlin (72), Dorothy Coyle (56), Alyssa Buckbee, Emma Zarabet, (21), John and Dorothy McCafferty (23rd anniversary), Rob and Kim Hottes (anniversary), Diane and Paul Hume (34th anniversary).

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Sarah Irwin (26), Dawn Smith, Linwood Gee (80), Kyle Anderson (20), Martin Bohdan (64), Joseph and Pamela DeTuzzi (anniversary).

MONDAY, AUG. 5

Maddie Dorne (11), John Lillis (71), Donald Stuart Sr., John Kayser Jr. (72), Donny Williams, John A. Miller Jr., Dawn Penniston, Madison Stark (20), Lois Chludzinski.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Jake Sullivan, Dave Beardsley, Alexander Lockwood (24), Cameron Longi, Romeo Pelletier (in memory).

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Meghann Michaud, Jaye Alex Stuart, Tom Flathaug (71), Nick Edmondson, Mary Connolly, Maureen Joy Harding (17), Bill and Bonnie Weed (37th anniversary).

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Stephen Carroll, Matthew Penniston, Lara Ward, Jeffrey Humiston, Luke Christos (13), Duncan Edel (19), Walter Bohdan (94).

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Jay T. Worden, Billy Deak Jr. (33), Beverly B. Titus-Casey, Stacie Webster, Debbie Pilla, Brian Kilian, Mike and Sue Cleary (anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.