Thursday, October 24 News
News

Birthdays & anniversaries

|on 

Craig Jordan (33), EJ Burns, Amanda Agard, Tim Day (in memory).

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Bonnie Butcher Smith, Connell E. Johnson, Bruce and Camille Fleetwood (56th anniversary).

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

Jim Lowe.

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Leah Gladstone (31), Jesse A. Ward, Jim “Bear” Showalter (in memory).

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

Dave Dorne (65), Ashley Hunter, David Lathrope, Lisa Lundberg, Roland and Mable Fournier (69th anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Charles J. Chapin, Ryan Luddy (38), Dick Kwas (75), Kurt & Trish Haldin (26th anniversary).

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

William Alexander Rose (9), Tyler Koellmer.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Lee S. Titus, Gary and Linda Sullivan (anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.

