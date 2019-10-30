Search 
Wed Oct 30 2019

Birthdays & anniversaries
News

Birthdays & anniversaries

Lee S. Titus, Gary and Linda Sullivan (anniversary).

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Pat Lathrope (in memory), Ryan James Bonomo (10).

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Linda Schiel, Katherine Penniston, Paul Joseph Hammer (8).

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Joe Pesente (72), Rogue Vi (in memory), Pat and Bill DePra (69th anniversary), Louis and Kimberly Lindemann (13th anniversary).

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

Robert Villani (34), Jeremy and Jessica Humiston (anniversary), John and Mary Kayser (73rd anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

William Thomas (in memory), Rita Jandreau Pelletier (in memory).

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Ken Szydlo, Mark Dey, Owen Moore (87).

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

William J. Buckbee, Roxanne Edel (16), Arleen Peet.

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.

