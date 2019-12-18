Isabela Tapia (24), Mikayla O’Brien.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Lane Warren Smith, Carol Wilcock, Alex Adams (29) Natalie Andrews (12), Patrick Firmender.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Rebekka Robinson, George Lamberti Sr., Eleanor Florio, Sean Dey.

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Scott Benjamin (62), Elijah Smalls.

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

James Carroll, Chrissie Scribner, Irene Ventres, Tom Stowell.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

Jillian Murray, Kaylee Merrithew.

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Wanda Miller, Ann Marie Chauvin, Arlie and Carla Owens (anniversary).

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Anastasia Corner (10), Daniel and Mary Malumphy (61st anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.