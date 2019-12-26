Search 
Thu Dec 26 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, December 26 News
News

Birthdays & anniversaries

|on 

Anastasia Corner (10), Daniel and Mary Malumphy (61st anniversary).

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Joe Cuminale, Bill Stuart (75), Krystal Koenig (36), Vicky Aldrich.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Nathan Strout, Aliesa Smalls, Mary McCafferty.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Sue Cleary, Dave Showalter (63), Jimmy McKay (69).

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Robert Bachetti (61), Tom Pilla, Mary McDougall, Jenna Covillard (16), Joe Owens, Megan Brancaccio, Rose Joy Hottes, Elaine Anderson (80), Ellen Irene Owens (in memory), Harry Dowler (in memory), Warren and Bonnie Smith (anniversary), Jordon and Donna Jandro (anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Tai-Chen Bassin, the Rev. Susan Latourette, Patricia Caldwell Pitkin, Amanda Larson, Stan Racis, Dorothy Elwood (in memory), George and Melissa Ford (anniversary).

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Peggy Ford, Mandy Weiner, Bill Wellman (in memory), Jennifer Wellman, Darin Crocker, Susan and Brian Titus (anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.

loading