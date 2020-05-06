FRIDAY, MAY 8

John Farrell, Deborah Brunelli (64).

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Ed Miltner, Isaac Bayne (5), Doug and Kathy Brown (anniversary).

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Douglas and Kelly Trout (anniversary).

MONDAY, MAY 11

Earl Titus (in memory).

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Avery Kelly, Cindie Niemiera, Buddy Finkle (66), Ed Falcone, Sabatino Monaco (63), Mary Kayser (in memory), Alan and Pam Brennan (41st anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Keith Jewell (63).

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Faith Stewart-Gordon, Dr. Lawrence Stillman (in memory), Roy Pelletier (in memory), Bill Beebe Sr. (in memory).

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Mollie Leonard (12), Brittany Comstock, Melissa Ford, Grace Sernotti, Gretchen Elizabeth Davis (15), Arline Hulton, Patricia Shea (in memory).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.