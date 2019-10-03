Blessing of the Animals slated in Roxbury

Christ Episcopal Church in Roxbury will hold a rain or shine Blessing of the Animals Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at the 4 Wellers Bridge Road church.

The Blessing of the Animals has traditionally honored St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The event celebrates our close bond with animals of all species.

Pets should be leashed or properly contained to assure their safety.

Individuals whose pets would not be able to attend are invited to bring a photograph.

A drawing to win a $25 Petco gift card will be offered.

Donations to the ASPCA to support its work with animals affected by the recent hurricanes and floods will be accepted.

The Rev. Sherry Hardwick Thomas will accept requests for local blessing house calls for larger animals or farms.

To make an appointment for a house call, call 860-355-3695 or email christchurchoffice@frontier.com.

Christ Church is located at 4 Wellers Bridge Rd. in Roxbury.

For more information call the Christ Church office at 860-355-3695.