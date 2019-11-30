Book sale on tap at Hodge library

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will hold its second annual holiday book sale at the library’s used book store The Next Chapter Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The extended hours will offer shoppers a chance to purchase books and enjoy other holiday activities planned in town that day.

The Next Chapter is in the historic Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St.

A variety of books in all genres and holiday books, author’s series and special coffee table books will be available to purchase and be wrapped. A collection of CDs, audio books and DVDs will also be available.

This will be The Next Chapter’s final event for the year.

The Friends will resume collecting books the second Saturday and offer the usual monthly sale on the third Saturday of the month in January, and continue that schedule through November of 2020.