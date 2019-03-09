Book series to start in Kent

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent will kick off its spring book discussion series with Betty Krasne, PhD, March 21.

The group, which will meet from 5 to 6:15 p.m., will focus on nationality and war, and explore four novels in which Asian women write about disturbing and violent national histories.

Books to be discussed include “Miss Burma” by Charmaine Craig March 21; “White Chrysanthemum” by Mary Lynn Bracht April 18; “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee May 16; and “In the Shadow of the Banyon Tree” by Vaddey Ratner June 13.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.