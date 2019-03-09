Search 
Sat Mar 9 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, March 9 News
News

Book series to start in Kent

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent will kick off its spring book discussion series with Betty Krasne, PhD, March 21.

The group, which will meet from 5 to 6:15 p.m., will focus on nationality and war, and explore four novels in which Asian women write about disturbing and violent national histories.

Books to be discussed include “Miss Burma” by Charmaine Craig March 21; “White Chrysanthemum” by Mary Lynn Bracht April 18; “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee May 16; and “In the Shadow of the Banyon Tree” by Vaddey Ratner June 13.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

loading