Search 
Tue Dec 10 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, December 10 News
News

Book signing

|on 
  • Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy. Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /

    Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy.

    Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy.

    Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /
Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy.

Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy.

Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /

The 56th Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, paid a visit to Kent Memorial Library last month to sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership.”

The book was written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger, who is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.

loading