Book signing

Cartoonist Robert Carley has a photo taken alongside Dr. Henry Kissinger’s wife, Nancy.
Photo: Robert Carley / Contributed Photo /
The 56th Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, paid a visit to Kent Memorial Library last month to sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership.”
The book was written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger, who is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.