Fri May 31 2019

Friday, May 31 News
Book store slates book signings

on

The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road in Washington will hold two special events June 8.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the shop will offer a special children’s story time and signing with Joyce Lapin, author of “If You Had Your Birthday Party on the Moon,” at noon. Moon themed snacks and activities will be provided at the event geared toward children age 5 and older.

A book signing with design and travel writer Annie Kelly and photographer Tim Street-Porter will be held at 3 p.m. in celebration of their new collaboration, “Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool,” a book recognizing the joys of a private, at-home swimming pool.

