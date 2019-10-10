‘Booked’ to benefit Gunn Library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will hold its annual fall fundraiser “BOOKED!” Oct. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot.

The chic cocktail party will feature food hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail by Executive Cuisine of New Milford, silent auction with high-end leather goods, art, jewelry and customized events and services from local businesses and restaurants.

The event is one of the primary annual fundraisers for Gunn Memorial Library, Inc., the town’s public library, which, in addition to taxpayer dollars, depends largely on private contributions and events like this to support the greater part of its operating budget.

Admission begins at $125 per person.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org or calling 860-868-7586.