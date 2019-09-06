‘Boots & Britches Ball’ on tap

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury will hold its third annual Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball Sept. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Bridgewater.

The event at the pavilion on Sarah Sanford Road East will feature live music with Hazzard County, dancing, food by Snowden’s Barbecue and more, with proceeds to benefit Little Britches, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback.

The organization is currently marking its 40th anniversary.

A live auction, with Dr. Bill Bradley serving as auctioneer, will feature a variety of items.

Additional items will be featured in a silent auction and a gift-card giveaway.

Tickets are $50 per person. The event is BYOB, but mixers and soft drinks are included.

For more information or tickets, or to make a pre-bid on an auction item, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call Little Britches at 203-598-2595.

Little Britches helps individuals with a wide range of disabilities and developmental disorders.

The organization currently serves roughly 80 riders, mostly kids, from 29 area towns. A team of certified instructors, occupational

therapists, and more than 60 volunteers helps them build strength, fitness and confidence through riding.