Brainstorming session to focus on East Street school

A community brainstorming event to re-imagine the Catherine E. Lillis Administration building in New Milford will be held May 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center.

The event, to be held at the 40 Main St. center, will be facilitated by Pirie Associates for the purpose of obtaining input from residents regarding the potential reuse of the building, commonly referred to as the East Street school, and site.

Earlier this year, the Town of New Milford was awarded a $20,000 planning grant from the State Historic Preservation Office.

With the help of the State Trust for Historic Preservation office, the town prepared and issued an RFP and recently awarded the project to Pirie Associates to assist with preparation of the East Street School Adaptive Reuse Master Plan.

The scope of the study will include extensive community outreach and input.

The project goal is to assess possible future uses for the school building and property that respect and retain the historical elements and features of the building, while arriving at possible uses that are financially feasible, fiscally advantageous to the community, and consistent with the needs and desires of the residents.

Pirie Associates is a multi-disciplinary firm with specialized expertise in adaptive reuse — particularly historic building assessment — community engagement and master planning.

For this project, they will team up with the Connecticut Economic Resource Center.

CERC’s role will be to complete a Financial Feasibility Study and to recommend funding sources and strategies.

For more information, contact Kathy Castagnetta, community investment officer, at kcastagnetta@newmilford.org or 860-488-0055.