Brass band to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program with the Danbury Brass Band March 16 at 8 p.m.

A snow date of March 23 is set for the program at the 9 Route 39 South center.

The Danbury Brass Band, now in its 36th year, has performed many times at the New York City Brass Conference, the North American Brass Band

Association in the Atlantic City in the New Jersey are

a and West Point, as well as in Norwalk, New Britain, New York State and Massachusetts, Bermuda, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

The Danbury Brass Band is represented on YouTube with live-performance videos.

For the past 20 years, the Danbury Brass Band has taken to playing its own special repertoire almost exclusively.

To date, there are over 600 pieces in the band’s library.

Each of the band’s performances includes premieres.

Danbury Brass Band members include Alan Raph, Anthony Nunes, Jed Orosz, Ivan Hunter, Joseph Stamboni, Martin Goldbaum, Aaron Plude, Nancy Sudik, Reed Corbo, John Beers, Michael Fitzgerald, David Booth, Ernie Adams, Margaret Fitzgerald, Robert Scillitoe and Scott King.

Tickets for this event are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Pre-paid registration is required by March 14 by calling 860-355-8050.