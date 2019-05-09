Breakfast to benefit WHEELS program

The WHEELS program of Greater New Milford will hold a hot cakes and cold fruit breakfast fundraiser May 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Maxx on Railroad St.

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at wheelsofnewmilford.org or at the Wheels office at 40 Main St. Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wheels aims to “provide the highest quality transportation for senior citizens and citizens with disabilities in the Greater New Milford area to their nonemergency medical appointments,” according to its mission statement.

Donations at the event will be matched by the Connecticut Community Foundation.