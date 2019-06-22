Brennan-Jobs to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Brennan-Jobs will discuss and sign her entrancing memoir “Small Fry” at the Wykeham Road library.

“Small Fry,” a New York Times and New Yorker top 10 book of the year, is Brennan-Job’s poignant story of a childhood spent between two imperfect but extraordinary homes.

The author’s childhood unfolded in a rapidly changing Silicon Valley. When she was young, her father was a mythical figure who was rarely present in her life. As she grew older, her father took an interest in her, ushering her into a new world of mansions, vacations, and private schools. His attention was thrilling, but he could also be cold, critical and unpredictable.

When her relationship with her mother, artist Chrisann Brennan, grew strained in high school, Brennan-Jobs decided to move in with her father, hoping he’d become the parent she’d always wanted him to be.

Books will be available to buy and be signed.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.