Brennan-Jobs to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Brennan-Jobs will discuss and sign her entrancing memoir “Small Fry” at the Wykeham Road library.

“Small Fry,” a New York Times and New Yorker top 10 book of the year, is Brennan-Job’s poignant story of a childhood spent between two imperfect but extraordinary homes.

Books will be available to buy and be signed.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.