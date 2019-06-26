Search 
Wed Jun 26 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, June 26 News
News

Brennan-Jobs to visit Gunn library

on

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Brennan-Jobs will discuss and sign her entrancing memoir “Small Fry” at the Wykeham Road library.

“Small Fry,” a New York Times and New Yorker top 10 book of the year, is Brennan-Job’s poignant story of a childhood spent between two imperfect but extraordinary homes.

Books will be available to buy and be signed.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

loading