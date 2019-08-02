Bridgewater Country Fair slated

The 68th edition of the Bridgewater Country Fair will be offered Aug. 16-18 on the grounds behind the firehouse along Route 133 in Bridgewater.

The event, which annually draws over 30,000 patrons from throughout the region, is sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department as its chief fundraiser, providing revenue for the fire and EMS services for the town and surrounding mutual aid support calls.

The fair will be open Aug. 16 from 4 to 11 p.m., Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will feature events, music, attractions, shopping, and new additions.

The fair will kick off with an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., followed at 6:45 p.m. by a firemen’s parade, including the Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard providing the color guard, and more than 40 volunteer fire companies from Connecticut and New York, marching bands, color guard and other attractions.

Last year, the parade, and the ox, pony and tractor pulls were canceled due to no safe, dry place to park heavy trailers and livestock.

The food tents now have a solid base under them for fairgoers to stand and order their food, and the grounds have been repaired.

This year the fair will feature all-new Majestic Spectacular Motorcycle Thrill Show, with the Wheel of Death, Dock Diving Dogs and more.

Other fair favorites will include, on Friday, pig racing at 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; msuic by Dissonant Delision at 5 p.m.; Dock Diving Dogs at 6 p.m.; Majestic Spectacular Motorcycle Thrill Show at 5 and 8 p.m.; music by JR Waters at the bandstands at 8:30 p.m.; and a skillet toss at 8:45 p.m.

On Saturday, offerings will include a children’s pedal tractor pull for kids ages 5 to 10 at 11 a.m.; an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m.; Border Collie demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.; racing pigs at 10 a.m. and 1:30, 4:30, 6:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Majestic Spectacular Motorcycle Thrill Show at 11 a.m. and 2, 5 and 8 p.m.; a skillet toss at 12:15 and 2:15 p.m.; Dock Diving Dogs at noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; a hay bale toss at 1:15 p.m.; music by Flashback at the bandstand at 1:30 p.m.; music by Matson Rose at the bandstand at 4 p.m.; and music by The Creative Force Band at the bandstand at 9 p.m. A children’s pie-eating contest will be held at a time to be announced.

On Sunday, activities will include a children’s pedal tractor pull for kids ages 5 to 10 at 11 a.m.; a garden tractor pull at 11:30 a.m.; Majestic Spectacular Motorcycle Thrill Show at 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m.; racing pigs at 10 a.m. and 1 and 5 p.m.; a hay bale toss at 12:15 p.m.; Dock Diving Digs at 1 and 4 p.m.; Border Collie demonstrations at noon at 2:30 p.m.; music by Mad Hatter Choruse at the bandstand at noon; music by RivaJean at the bandstand at 3 p.m. Adult and children’s pie-eating contest will be held after noon.

The Lions Club will offer free eye screenings for children ages 2 to 7 Aug. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Read Full Article