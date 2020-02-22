Above are, from left to right, Melissa Finn, Dr. Harry Werner and Dr. Caitlin Rothacker. Above are, from left to right, Melissa Finn, Dr. Harry Werner and Dr. Caitlin Rothacker. Photo: Courtesy Of Grand Prix Equine Photo: Courtesy Of Grand Prix Equine Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bridgewater equine practice announces merger 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Grand Prix Equine in Bridgewater has announced two additions to the practice.

Grand Prix Equine has merged with Werner Equine, one of the most esteemed equine veterinary practices in Connecticut, and will be joined by Dr. Caitlin Rothacker, a board-certified equine practitioner who is lauded for her expertise in equine sports medicine.

With these changes, Grand Prix Equine will become the largest privately-owned equine practice within Connecticut and Westchester county, N.Y.

Grand Prix Equine will have veterinarians Dr. Johanna Kremberg in Bedford, N.Y., Dr. Mark Baus in Bridgewater, Dr. Caitlin Rothacker in Granby and Dr. Luvie Abell in Madison.

Rothacker will assume primary responsibility for Werner Equine patients, sharing this task with the established medical team at Grand Prix Equine.

Werner will continue to be available for consultation and care, especially during this time of initial transition.

A reception to celebrate these changes and meet new faces will be held this month at a time and place to be announced.

Werner has provided veterinary care in Connecticut over the past 40 years.

His many honors and accolades include past president of the American Association of Equine Practitioners and serving on the board of the World Equine Veterinary Association.

A special interest of his has been the plight of the unwanted horse and promoting horse welfare throughout the world as a liaison to the Unwanted Horse Coalition and as a volunteer for Project Samana in the Dominican Republic.

In 2016, a long-time friend and client created an endowed professorship at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine to honor Dr. Werner and his excellent care over the decades.

Rothacker graduated with a DVM from the University of Illinois and then completed an internship and residency at New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

She was board certified by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in Equine Practice in 2014.

Rothacker’s interests include lameness and diagnostic imaging, purchase exams as well as routine preventative care.

She is an avid gardener, and enjoys exploring the great outdoors with her husband, two children and dog, Robin.

Werner Equine clients who have questions about this transition are encouraged to contact Grand Prix Equine by phone at 203-733-0789 or by email at info@grandprixequine.com.

Baus, Kremberg and all of the medical staff at Grand Prix Equine will continue to offer the quality care that has been expected of them but now to a wider population of horses, and with two seasoned equine veterinarians bringing their own expertise and enthusiasm to the practice.