Bridgewater fair schedule set

FRIDAY, Aug. 16

*Ride bracelets, 5-10 p.m. only

4:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs at North End.

5 p.m.: Rides open; music by Dissonant Delusion (progressive rock) at bandstand; and Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show.

6 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs.

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies on Main Street.

6:45 p.m.: Firemen’s parade on Main Street.

7:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs.

8 p.m.: Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show at South End.

8:30 p.m.: Music by J.R. Waters Country Band at bandstand.

8:45 p.m.: Skillet toss.

10 p.m.: Awarding of parade trophies at bandstand.

10:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

*Pie-eating contest times to be announced.

8:30 a.m.: Sheep Judging.

9 a.m.: Junior dairy and beef shows at South Ring; poultry junior at poultry tent; and awarding of trophy for Best Animal Show.

9:30 a.m.: Children's pet parade at bandstand.

10 a.m.: Racing Pigs.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Lions Club free pediatric eye screening.

10:30 a.m.: Poultry judging at poultry tent and Kuykendall Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

11 a.m.: Pedal tractor pull for youths age 10 and under at bandstand, and Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show at South End.

Noon: Dock Diving Dogs.

12:15 p.m.: Skillet toss.

1 p.m.: Antique Tractor pull at South Ring.

1:15 p.m.: Hay bale throw.

1:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs, and music by Flashback at bandstand.

2 p.m.: Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show at South End.

2:15 p.m.: Skillet toss.

2:30 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs.

3 p.m.: Pony pull at North Ring.

3:30 p.m.: Kuykendall Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

4 p.m.: Music by Mattson Rose at bandstand.

4:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs at North End.

5 p.m.: Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show, and Dock Diving Dogs.

6:30 p.m.: Music by Good Time Charlies Band at bandstand; Border Collie Demonstration at sheep tent; and Racing Pigs at North End.

7:30 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs.

8 p.m.: Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show.

9 p.m.: Music by The Creative Force Band at bandstand.

10:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs.

Sunday, August 18, 2019

*Pie-eating contest times to be announced.

10 a.m.: Ox judging at North Ring; Racing Pigs North End; and Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show at South End.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Lions Club free pediatric eye screening.

11 a.m.: Ox drawing at North End, and pedal tractor pull for ages 10 and under at bandstand.

Noon: Kuykendall Border Collie Demonstration at sheep tent, and music by Mad Hatter Chorus at bandstand.

12:15 p.m.: Hay bale throw at bandstand.

1 p.m.: Racing Pigs; Dock Diving Dogs; and Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show.

2:30 p.m.: Kuykendall Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

3 p.m.: Music by RivaJean at bandstand.

4 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs, and Majestik Spectacular, Motorcycle Thrill Show.

Read Full Article