Brooks honored posthumously at Patriots’ Day

Numerous New Milford residents recently attended the town’s first Patriots’ Day.

The special day, held last Saturday, was established under the guidance of Mayor Pete Bass and Bonnie Butler, regent of the Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Several individuals and organizations participated, including state DAR State Regent Elect Christy Hendrie, Connecticut Society of the Children of the American Revolution State President Dylan Pojano, the 6th Connecticut Regiment, Mike Bird and the Governor Oliver Wolcott Sr. Branch 10 Sons of the American Revolution, New Milford Police Department Honor Guard, Ezra Woods American Legion Post 31, John Norcross and Boy Scout Troop 432 and Patrick Maguire.

The Patriot of the Year Award was given posthumously to Lt. Col. Timothy Brooks. It was awarded to the Brooks family.

Brooks, a native of New Milford who graduated from New Milford High School, died of cancer May 29, 2004, at the age of 36.

Brooks, who had been a member of Boy Scout Troop 432, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served in Afghanistan as the Battalion Operations Major at Division Headquarters for the officer in charge of all U.S. ground troops.

Most recently, he had been chief of future operations and force modernization for the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment at Fort Myer.

Among his awards was the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star for his work in Afghanistan.