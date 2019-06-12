This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in leisurely activities, such as the New England Watercolor Society’s “Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions. Painters visited four locations — Harrybrooke Park and The Pratt Nature Center Saturday and Hunt Hill Farm and the Village Green Sunday — to further explore their artistic skills. After, many artists gathered at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Center on Railroad Street Sunday. Above, noted local artist Susan Grisell paints the house next to the First Congregational Church on Main Street. The house was the former home of the late Charlie Barlow.