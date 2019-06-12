Search 
Wed Jun 12 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, June 12 News
News

‘Brushes with Nature’

on
  • This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in leisurely activities, such as the New England Watercolor Society’s “Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions. Painters visited four locations — Harrybrooke Park and The Pratt Nature Center Saturday and Hunt Hill Farm and the Village Green Sunday — to further explore their artistic skills. After, many artists gathered at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Center on Railroad Street Sunday. Above, noted local artist Susan Grisell paints the house next to the First Congregational Church on Main Street. The house was the former home of the late Charlie Barlow. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in leisurely activities, such as the New England Watercolor Society’s “Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions. Painters visited four locations — Harrybrooke Park and The Pratt Nature Center Saturday and Hunt Hill Farm and the Village Green Sunday — to further explore their artistic skills. After, many artists gathered at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Center on Railroad Street Sunday. Above, noted local artist Susan Grisell paints the house next to the First Congregational Church on Main Street. The house was the former home of the late Charlie Barlow.

    less

    This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in

    ... more
    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in leisurely activities, such as the New England Watercolor Society’s “Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions. Painters visited four locations — Harrybrooke Park and The Pratt Nature Center Saturday and Hunt Hill Farm and the Village Green Sunday — to further explore their artistic skills. After, many artists gathered at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Center on Railroad Street Sunday. Above, noted local artist Susan Grisell paints the house next to the First Congregational Church on Main Street. The house was the former home of the late Charlie Barlow.

less

This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in

... more
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

This past weekend afforded residents of the Greater New Milford area an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. Many took advantage of the early summer sun and warm temperature to participate in leisurely activities, such as the New England Watercolor Society’s “Brushes with Nature” en plein air painting sessions. Painters visited four locations — Harrybrooke Park and The Pratt Nature Center Saturday and Hunt Hill Farm and the Village Green Sunday — to further explore their artistic skills. After, many artists gathered at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Center on Railroad Street Sunday. Above, noted local artist Susan Grisell paints the house next to the First Congregational Church on Main Street. The house was the former home of the late Charlie Barlow.

loading