Buckbee offering historical essay contest

The entire sixth-grade class at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford has been invited to participate in an essay contest.

State Rep. Bill Buckbee (R-New Milford) created the contest as a way for New Milford students to express their thoughts on the contributions of historical figures from the town of New Milford, or the contributions from Connecticut women, and how those contributions affect them.

"Engaging students to take a look at the historical past of the very town they live in is meant to be enriching for the community as a whole," said Buckbee.

"This year, 2020, also marks the 100th anniversary of the women's right to vote in America,” he said. “I am looking forward to reading the reflections from students as they consider that it took people with courage to challenge and change the previous status quo of our society."

Buckbee pointed to the contributions of women across the country who led the women's suffrage movement as a prime example of a good essay topic.

He also pointed to the fact that local hero, Roger Sherman, played a significant role in weaving the fabric of a young United States, making him a prime subject for a quality essay.

"We have a couple of great topics for the students to think about this year," Buckbee said. "Good luck to all of those who enter the contest, I will be reading them all.”

Submissions can be emailed directly to SMS Principal Dr Chris Longo at longoc@newmilfordps.org.

They are due by April 24.