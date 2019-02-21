Budget workshops planned in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — A series of joint meetings between the Town Council and Board of Finance that will dive into the different components of the budget is under way.

The series kicked off Tuesday at press time with Mayor Pete Bass’ budget proposal.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. and continue Wednesday and Thursday, as well as March 4, 5 and 6. All meetings have a chance for public comment.

The budget is expected to be adopted on March 7 or 12, depending on the length of the discussion or if more information is needed.

The meeting earlier this week included the overall presentation and the budgets for the finance department, mayor’s office, town council, finance board and legal.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on the registrar, tax assessor, tax collector, probate, personnel, police department and the fire marshal and emergency management. Thursday’s meeting will discuss the fire departments and school budget.

The March 4 meeting will go over the budgets for the health department, local emergency planning, youth agency, town clerk, library, building department and social services. The March 5 meeting will include the senior center and commission on aging, New Milford ambulance, land use, and public works, highway recycling facilities building maintenance and tree warden.

March 6 will include the sewer commission, commission on the arts, film commission, farmland preservation, Candlewood Lake Authority, parks and recreation, New Milford Cemetery Association, Northwest Regional Mental Health, the Children’s Center, the Housatonic Valley Association, service officers, non-profits, information technology and computers and the economic development department and commission.