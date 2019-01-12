Burnham Library slates programs

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will offer a “Boards and Brews” event Jan. 26 and “The Beer Snob” program Feb. 2.

The Jan. 26 program at 6 p.m. will feature board games and IPA.

Patrons, who must be 21 and older, should BYOB.

The Feb. 2 program, “A Benefic Spirit: A Year in Bridgewater History,” will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

In 1957 a news reporter noted the “benefic spirit” of Captain William Dickson Burnham that “pervades the town.”

The February celebration will highlight Bridgewater, its people, and its history with special programs, presentations, and displays.

The event will celebrate oceanic

travel, as Captain Burnham was a sea captain.

Will Sis, Connecticut's own Beer Snob, will lead a conversation on beer and the history of Connecticut brewing, followed by a beer tasting.

Registration for the events at the Main Street Southlibrary are required by calling 860-354-6937 or emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.