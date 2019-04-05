Search 
Fri Apr 5 2019

Friday, April 5 News
Burnham Library to hold programs

on

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will offer a program about garbage/recycling April 6 and a program about Leonard Bernstein April 25.

“What’s In? What’s Out,” a family-friendly program focusing on garbage and recycling, will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. with Jennifer Heaton-Jones, executive director of the regional government solid waste and recycling authority, HRRA.

Jeffery M. Engel, who has been giving lectures devoted to music history for more than 15 years, will lead “An American Treasure,” a program — presented in memory of the library's friend, Burton Bernstein — celebrating Bernstein, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Bernstein was a virtuoso pianist and conductor, a composer of music ranging from Broadway musicals to the classical repertory, an educator, lecturer, author and TV personality.

Since 2004, Engel has taught at Northwestern Connecticut Community College.

He is a contributor to the 2001 edition of the New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians and, in 2010, was selected by Litchfield Magazine as one of the 50 most influential people in Litchfield County.

Registration is required by calling the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.

