Wednesday, May 1
News

Business Buzz

on

The Barkery Boo’tique on Bank Street in New Milford has moved to a new location - 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202).

The business opened on Bridge Street in October 2006 and moved to Bank Street a year later.

The new location, between Midway Market and the cider mill on Route 202, will have more parking.

For more information, call 860-210-1312 or email barkeryboo-tique@sbcglobal.net.

The Business Buzz is a Spectrum feature for local businesses to announce openings, anniversaries, personnel changes and other news. Information should be mailed or dropped off at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; faxed to 860-350-6794; or emailed to drose@newstimes.com.

loading