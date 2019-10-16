Search 
Wed Oct 16 2019

Business Buzz
Business Buzz

Life’s A Pitch will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 19 at noon to celebrate its opening in the space formerly occupied by A&B Sports Card Memorabilia and Collectibles in New Milford.

The business will feature sporting goods, sports cards, sports apparel and jewelry, memorabilia and a sport lounge.

Be on the lookout for a story about the business in an upcoming edition of The Spectrum.

For more information, call the store at 203-241-2448.

The Business Buzz is a Spectrum feature for local businesses to announce openings, anniversaries, personnel changes and other news. Information should be mailed or dropped off at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776, or emailed to drose@newstimes.com.

