Business Happenings

Big Y World Class Market has announced Ivan Davila of Kent has been appointed night manager at the Bethel Big Y.

Klemm Real Estate, which has offices in the Litchfield Hills, has announced the Klemm brothers Graham and Peter have been ranked as the top two agents in Litchfield County, according to the Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The ranking covers year to date through April 9.

Peter Klemm has exclusively listed and sold the highest sale YTD in Litchfield County for $5 million. This is a quintessential Connecticut antique on 67+ acres in a top Washington location.

Graham Klemm has exclusively listed and sold the highest sale YTD in Sharon for $1.6 million. This is a modern home privately set on 10-plus acres with an indoor pool and guesthouse.

Year-to-date, Klemm Real Estate ranks as the top firm for luxury single family sales and rentals in Bridgewater, Cornwall, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, Roxbury, Salisbury, Sharon, Warren and Washington.

As of the beginning of April, Klemm had handled the highest sales in Warren, Cornwall, Washington, Kent and Sharon.

