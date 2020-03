The Connecticut Green Bank recently recognized the Smart E-Loan “Top Performers” of 2019. Eighteen contractors were recognized for their work to in helping over 300 Connecticut families make home energy improvements - saving these families money, reducing their carbon footprint, and helping them live more comfortably in their homes.

Among those recognized were Ryan F. Murphy Heating & Cooling LLC of New Milford.

