Bussolini to visit Kent library

Kent Memorial Library and the Kent Garden Club will co-present a program with Karen Bussolini, NOFA-Accredited Organic Land Care Professional and eco-friendly garden coach, March 30 at 2 p.m.

Bussolini is a widely-published garden photographer, speaker and writer.

The guest speaker will present before and after photos of gardens she worked on with homeowners in her capacity as an eco-friendly garden coach.

There is a $5 admission fee. Guests should bring a packet(s) of seed for the Kent Seed Library for a chance to win a book photographed by Karen Bussolini.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.