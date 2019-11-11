CERT recognized

New Milford CERT was recently recognized by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass for its volunteers and work. CERT volunteers provides emergency preparation for citizens and works alongside the fire department and emergency medical services. Shown above are, from left to right, in front, Linda Ross, CERT Chief Val Truesdell, Tanya Lillis, Mary Cleary and Sylvia Pearsall, and in back, John McLaughlin, Al Tani, Colin Cogel, Wendy DelMonte and Dave Pearsall.