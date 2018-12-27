Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Jan. 5-Feb. 27. Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of abstract paintings by Heather Neilson of Winsted: Runs through Jan. 6. Loft Gallery at Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

“From the Mountains to the Shore: The Transcendence of New England Moments” - new paintings by Thomas Adkins of Southbury: Runs through Dec. 31. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of art quilts designed and sewn Norma Schlager of Danbury: Runs through Jan. 5. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

BRIDGEWATER

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 6, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Dec. 30: with guests Steve O’Tree and Friends and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 6: with guests Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 13: with guests Chris Durham, Amanda Woods and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SHERMAN

Evening of jazz with the TJ Thompson Trio: Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050, email info@jccinsherman.org or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Jan. 10.

WASHINGTON

New Year’s Day concert: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. With Washington Friends of Music and the New Baroque Soloists at First Congregational Church meetinghouse on the Green. Includes party with musicians after concert. $30 in advance at washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-9174 and at the Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road and $35 at door. Children will be admitted free.

“Take Joy” concert with Wykeham Consort: Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

