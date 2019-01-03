Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Jan. 5-Feb. 27. Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of abstract paintings by Heather Neilson of Winsted: Runs through Jan. 6. Loft Gallery at Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Opening reception, Jan. 12, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of art quilts designed and sewn Norma Schlager of Danbury: Runs through Jan. 5. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Opening reception, Jan. 12, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

BRIDGEWATER

“Best of Baroque” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Jan. 6, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/student and senior. Free/child 15 and under with a paid ticket. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930 or visit www.shermanchamberensemble.org.

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 6: with guests Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 13: with guests Chris Durham, Amanda Woods and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

