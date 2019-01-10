Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Feb. 1-March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Opening reception, Jan. 12, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 13: with guests Chris Durham, Amanda Woods and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Makery Coworking concert: Jan. 12, 5-7 pm. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. With Doug White Quintet. $20.

SHERMAN

Evening of jazz with the TJ Thompson Trio: Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050, email info@jccinsherman.org or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Jan. 10.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

