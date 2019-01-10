Chili cookoff: Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. $5 admission. For more information, call 203-470-8013 or email pjbutler53@gmail.com.
“Boards and Brews”: Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Must be 21 or older. BYOB for board games. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.
“The Beer Snob”: Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. Library, Main Street South. With Will Sis, Connecticut Beer Snob. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.
Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to older teens and adults.
KENT
Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” series: Jan. 12: book discussion with Athenaide Dallett, Ph.D., 4:30-6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 19: book talk and signing, “Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee’s Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today,” 3 p.m. With author Tom Santopietro. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.
Kent Memorial Library annual meeting: Jan. 19, 2 p.m. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Followed by “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Book Talk & Signing” with author Tom Santopietro. For more information and RSVP for the program, call 860-927-3761.
Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.
NEW MILFORD
New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Future dates: Jan. 16, 23 and 20. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Jan. 25. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.
One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.
Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.
Winter market: Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.
Spaghetti dinner: Jan. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7). $10/adult. $4/child age 6-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25 family maximum.
“Second Saturday Stars” program: “Multi-Messenger Astronomy”: Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.
Free poetry writing workshop: Jan. 14, 6:15 p.m. Meets second Monday of each month, 6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With James Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford. For more information, call 860-355-1191.
Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 15, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.
Cookbook Club: Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. Meets third Thursday each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.
Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Jan. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Cramer & Anderson, New Milford VNA & Hospice and VNA Home at 1st and 10 Sports Bar & Grill, 507 Danbury Road (Route 7).
Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Jan. 17: with Scott Mulhare of Bakewell & Mulhare, CPA, 7 a.m. Jan. 24: with Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks, 7 a.m. Jan. 31: with Darren Piper of Laurel Road Bank, 7 a.m. Feb. 7: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.
Paint along with Miss Deb: Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. “Tranquil Winter.” $35. Bring beverage and nut-free snack to share. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.
Roast beef dinner: Jan. 19. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.
POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots bell ringing to mark anniversary of signing of the Paris Peace Agreement: Jan. 20. Gather, 11:45 a.m. Ringing, noon. At St. Francis Xavier parish center, Elm Street, near top of Village Green.
VFW session with state veteran service officer: Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.
Book club about military history: Jan. 25. Fourth Thursday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.
ROXBURY
Book signing and program about “Soldiers of a Foreign War”: Jan. 12, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With Charles McNair, M.D.
“Birds at the Feeder”: Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Angela Dimmitt.
Pop-up pub: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, Route 67. Features brews from local breweries, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments.
Improv comedy workshop: Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Library, South Street. With Local Channel CTV-192 representatives. For more information, call 860-350-2181.
Yoga classes: Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With Suzanne Fitch. Bring mat. $10/session. For more information, call 860-355-1978.
Tea and cookies: Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Library, South Street.
SHERMAN
Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 11: “Birding Basics” with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Jan. 15, 23, 26 and 31: winter bird walks with Miley Bull, 9 a.m. Jan. 17: “Nature Explorations” with Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, 1 p.m. Jan. 28: winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni, 3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.
WASHINGTON
Movie screenings: Jan. 14: “A Simple Favor,” (R) 1 p.m. Jan. 28: “Old Man & The Gun,” (PG-13) 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.
“Let’s Get Cooking” plant-based cooking workshop: Jan. 15, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With members of New Milford Hospital’s Diebold Family Cancer Care Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.
Book discussion and signing with Dani Shapiro: Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m. Hosted by Hickory Stick Bookshop and Community Table at Community Table.
Introduction to Tai Chi and meditation: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 31. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jampa Mackenzie Stewart of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.
New Beginnings divorce support group: Meets for 10 weeks beginning Jan. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. At parish house of First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569 or Barb at 203-266-4706.