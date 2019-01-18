Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 20: with guests Julie Sorcek, Dale Jones and Liz and Gordon Jones, 5 p.m. Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

WASHINGTON

Recital by cellist Mary Costanza: Jan. 19, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church of Washington, on the Green. Concert is a tribute for the Rev. Cheryl Anderson, who will retire after 22 years as pastor of the church. Free will offering will be taken.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Chili cookoff: Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. $5 admission. For more information, call 203-470-4333 or email bridgewaterchili@gmail.com.

“Boards and Brews”: Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Must be 21 or older. BYOB for board games. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“To Kill a Mockingbird” series: Jan. 19: book talk and signing, “Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee’s Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today,” 3 p.m. With author Tom Santopietro. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761. Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.

Kent Memorial Library annual meeting: Jan. 19, 2 p.m. At town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Followed by “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Book Talk & Signing” with author Tom Santopietro. For more information and RSVP for the program, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Winter market: Jan. 19 and 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building, 40 East St. Parking available behind building. For more information, call 860-210-2030.

Paint along with Miss Deb: Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. “Tranquil Winter.” $35. Bring beverage and nut-free snack to share. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.

